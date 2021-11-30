End bullying, harassment and political trolling on Twitter, Maharashtra minister tells new CEO

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Information and Technology Satej Patil, congratulating Parag Agrawal on being appointed Twitter's CEO, urged him to take steps to end bullying, harassment and political trolling on the social media platform.

The senior Congress leader said that such "anti-democratic" practices are witnessed rampantly on Twitter of late.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Patil said, "Many congratulations to IIT Mumbai alumnus @paraga for stepping up as CEO at @Twitter. Hope to see some constructive steps by #Twitter leadership to end bullying, harassment and political trolling that is rampant on the platform these days."

Many congratulations to IIT Mumbai alumnus @paraga for stepping up as CEO at @Twitter. Hope to see some constructive steps by #Twitter leadership to end bullying, harassment and political trolling that is rampant on the platform these days. — Satej (Bunty) D. Patil (@satejp) November 30, 2021



Parag Agrawal was appointed the CEO of Twitter Incorporated on Monday, replacing co-founder Jack Dorsey. Agarwal is an IIT Bombay alumnus and joined Twitter in 2011.

