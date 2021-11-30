End bullying on Twitter, Maharashtra minister tells CEO

End bullying, harassment and political trolling on Twitter, Maharashtra minister tells new CEO

Congratulating IIT-B alumnus Parag Agarwal on his appointment, minister Satej Patil called for an end to 'anti-democratic' practices

Mritunjay Bose
Mritunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 30 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 15:50 ist
Representative picture. Credit: Reuters Photo

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and Information and Technology Satej Patil, congratulating Parag Agrawal on being appointed Twitter's CEO, urged him to take steps to end bullying, harassment and political trolling on the social media platform.

The senior Congress leader said that such "anti-democratic" practices are witnessed rampantly on Twitter of late.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Patil said, "Many congratulations to IIT Mumbai alumnus @paraga for stepping up as CEO at @Twitter. Hope to see some constructive steps by #Twitter leadership to end bullying, harassment and political trolling that is rampant on the platform these days."

 

 
Parag Agrawal was appointed the CEO of Twitter Incorporated on Monday, replacing co-founder Jack Dorsey. Agarwal is an IIT Bombay alumnus and joined Twitter in 2011.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Twitter
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

Why Indians may be protected from Omicron

Why Indians may be protected from Omicron

Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease

Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease

Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs

Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs

Rihanna is now a national hero in this country

Rihanna is now a national hero in this country

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

 