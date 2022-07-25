Environmental groups up in arms as Aarey Road shut for 24 hours

With the Aarey Road temporarily shut for 24 hours for traffic movement, green groups who are against the construction of Mumbai Metro Line-3 car-shed in the Aarey Milk Colony, were in uproar.

On social media platforms, activists targeted Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“The Aarey Road has been temporarily restricted to vehicular traffic today from 00.01 to 24.00 hrs due to ongoing work…Kindly use JVLR to commute to Powai/Marol and vice versa,” the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The police, however, did not specify the nature of the work to be carried out, but unconfirmed reports said that regular trimming of monsoon is being taken up. However, in the past, the entire road was never closed for such operations.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nitin Pawar, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd will be carrying out various works. “It is necessary to issue an order regarding traffic management,” he said.

As more people stand against the construction of the metro car shed at Aarey Colony, protest gatherings and demonstrations have increased. Hence, the Mumbai police have also started serving notices under section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code to people gathering to stage demonstrations against.

Meanwhile, the Aarey Conservation Group, which runs the hashtag campaign ‘#SaveAareyForest’, tweeted: “Status quo with respect to trees in Aarey. No tree can be cut anywhere in Aarey Forest (not just depot site). Violation of the order and contempt of court.”

Campaigner Zoru Bathena said that trees were being cut illegally. “Fadnavis lied that no trees will be cut at Aarey. Truth is, he has locked down public access into Aarey and is illegally cutting trees under Mumbai Police protection. Truth is, the Aarey Depot plot is a thick forest. No work can be done there without cutting all the trees,” he said.

“Emergency has come to Mumbai! Fadnavis is using brute force to cut trees. His bots keep saying that Aarey is not a forest, then why is there a need to cut trees. This is a lying, greedy government,” said Aam Aadmi Party leader and Mumbai unit President Preeti Sharma Menon.