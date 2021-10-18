Environmentalists call to declare Panje Wetland as Biodiversity Park

Hailing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for his pro-wildlife and nature stand, environmentalists have requested him to protect and conserve the Panje Wetland in Uran in Raigad district as a biodiversity park and order the opening of the flap gates and the five choke points.

In a letter to Thackeray, NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar expressed the hope that the statements would go beyond media headlines and that the government protects the wildlife, nature and biodiversity in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

BNHS director Dr Bivash Pandav has also supported the idea of conserving Panje wetland as the biodiversity park of the MMR.

The ambassadors of the environment, the migratory birds, have started arriving via the Central Asian Flyway, and Panje alone is the destination for 1,50,000 birds.

Panje wetland, however, faces destruction due to the plans by CIDCO and now de-notified NMSEZ to create concrete jungles, the green groups pointed out and appreciated Thackeray for saying that "we should not be crazy about development".

The CM has also said in his wildlife week address that "we have already encroached forest land and areas. We need to keep checking our developmental model as it should not ultimately lead us all to destruction."

In a press statement, Kumar said that Panje’s sluice gates across the creek closed during the Monsoon, must be reopened now to allow free flow of tidal water to the mangroves and the wetland. The High Court had already ruled that mangroves must be protected and the State Environment Director Narendra Toke has asked CIDCO and NMSEZ to restore the free flow of water to the wetland.

Moreover, the five separate inlets which have been choked by vested interests must be cleared now as per the orders from the National Green Tribunal, said Nandkumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan. CIDCO is bound by the government and court orders, he said.

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has also declared that Panje falls under CRZ-1, Pawar pointed out.

Several studies by BNHS speak of the need to conserve Panje and other wetlands such as the ones at Belpada, Bhendkhal, NRI and TS Chanakya in Navi Mumbai and Bhandup in Mumbai as satellite bird sanctuaries to the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. Thousands of birds also take refuge in these wetlands during high tides, says BNHS.

At a recent online discussion organised by NatConnect for the World Migratory Bird Day, BNHS scientist Mrugank Prabhu has also stressed the need to maintain the wetlands to prevent bird-hits to aircraft at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The birds might land at the airport’s grounds if their traditional destinations are destroyed under the garb of development.

NatConnect appreciated the bold statement by the Chief Minister that politicians break or bend the laws for their convenience. "The bureaucrats also need to be sensitised about the environment and not buckle under political pressure," Kumar said.