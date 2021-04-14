'Exports to take Rs 18,900-cr hit due to Maha curfew'

Exports to take Rs 18,900-crore hit due to Maharashtra Covid-19 curfew: AIAI

According to Mumbai-based All India Association of Industries, the restrictions will impact over Rs 7,500 crore in tax revenue and the Centre will lose over Rs 15,000 crore

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Apr 14 2021, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 12:05 ist
Commuters are pictured on a partially deserted road during a night curfew ahead of the scheduled weekend lockdown imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

Losses due to the 15-day curfew imposed in Maharashtra to curb the spread of Covid-19 would be enormous and affect exports to the tune of Rs 18,900 crore, said Mumbai-based All India Association of Industries (AIAI).

According to AIAI President Vijay Kalantri, the manufacturing output might take a Rs. 17,817-crore hit over the curfew. Maharashtra makes up 20% of India's total merchandise exports.

The restrictions will impact over Rs 7,500 crore in tax revenue and the Central government will lose over Rs 15,000 crore, Kalantri said.

Read: Covid-19 curbs to shave $1.25 billion a week off India's economy; 140 bps from Q1 GDP: Report

AIAI further stated that Mumbai alone contributes 32% to the direct tax collection of the Government of India. This translates to Rs 3.5 lakh crore collected annually. 

Kalantri further stated that the curfew would adversely impact investment, employment and jobs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Mumbai
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Myanmar activists stage 'bloody' protests against army

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

Maharashtra's Covid restrictions: All you need to know

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

China-India border tensions 'remain high': US report

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Covid-19 vaccines in India: Where do they stand?

Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port

Foreign firms vie to rebuild ravaged Beirut port

In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021

In Pics | These are the top 10 best countries in 2021

J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny

J&J vaccine and clots: A risk, if it exists, is tiny

 