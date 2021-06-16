Fake Covid-19 vaccination drive conducted in Mumbai

In an unusual incident, a fake Covid-19 vaccination drive was conducted in a housing society complex at Kandivli in the far western suburbs of Mumbai.

The incident was reported from Hiranandani Heritage at Kandivli West locality.

The management committee of the building had arranged a vaccination drive for its residents and their in-house staff, including the security guards, drivers and domestic help, on May 30.

The society has 435 flats, comprising three residential towers, where around 390 residents were vaccinated during the drive.

The residents said that a facilitator, Rajesh Pandey, who claimed to be a sales representative from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, negotiated with them for providing 400 vaccine doses on their society premises.

The doses cost Rs 1,260 each and around Rs 5 lakh was paid to the facilitator.

However, after the vaccination was done, the certificates were not generated – and a facilitator Sanjay Gupta told them that it would take a few days.

Incidentally, none of them reported any side effects – and this triggered the alarm.

Only after June 8, they began to receive certificates on their phones and generated from various hospitals like NESCO, Lifeline and Nanavati.

The CoWin portal also did not show any record.

Besides, the dates on the certificates were different and not May 30.

After the residents realised that they had been duped, the Hiranandani Heritage Residents Welfare Association filed a complaint with the Kandivli police station.

Meanwhile, the Kokilaben Hospital denied that it had conducted any drive.

“We urge everyone to be extra careful and do not fall for misleading vaccination drives conducted in the name of Kokilaben Hospital by unauthorised personnel. Your safety and health are of utmost importance to us,” he said, adding that people must verify the authenticity of such drives in workplaces and residential complexes.

“Such things are an offshoot of a policy to allow Covid-19 vaccination in societies, temples, mosques, banquet halls, but not in clinics,” said Dr Ishwar Gilada, Secretary-General, Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG).

Charkop MLA and Mumbai BJP vice president Yogesh Sagar said that he has already spoken to senior police officials. “I will be there for any assistance that is needed,” he said.

The Maharashtra government and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has taken note of the incident as the Mumbai Police investigate the case.

