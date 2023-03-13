Farmer suicides not new, says Maharashtra minister; sparks controversy

In a fresh controversy, state Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar said that the farmers suicide is not new to Maharashtra - a statement that attracted severe criticism from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The statements of Sattar come as a major embarrassment to the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government at a time when farmers are undertaking a Nashik-Mumbai long march to highlight their problems.

An MLA from Sillod in Aurangabad district, Sattar, who belongs to Shinde-led Shiv Sena, is not new to controversies - in the recent past, he used crass language against NCP Baramati MP Supriya Sule, referred to Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray as “Chota Pappu” and Deed collector Radhabinod Sharma whether he takes alcoholic beverages.

Reacting to a question from journalists on suicide of three farmers in his constituency, Sattar had said: “The issue of farmer suicide is not new to Maharashtra. Such incidents are happening for many years. I feel suicides by farmers should not take place anywhere in Maharashtra, including my constituency."

The MVA lashed out at Sattar after his comments with Aaditya referring to him as “gaddar”. “What can you expect from them,” he said, adding that the Agriculture Minister of the “unconstitutional government” is repeatedly making insensitive comments.

The NCP and Congress too lashed out at Sattar. “Sattar should apologise to the farmers,” state Congress President Nana Patole said.

The opposition members stood at the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan complex and raised slogans against Sattar - “krishi mantri..hai hai….krishi mantri..hai hai’.