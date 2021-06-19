Federalism is the foundation of India: Uddhav Thackeray

Federalism is the foundation of India: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray was addressing an online gathering on the occasion of 55th foundation day of Shiv Sena

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 19 2021, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2021, 20:57 ist
Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Federalism is one of the pillars of India, Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, adding that his party would continue to pursue Hindutva and work for the cause of Marathi-manoos.

“We say Jai Hind first and then Jai Maharashtra,” Thackeray said addressing an online gathering on the occasion of 55th foundation day of Shiv Sena on Saturday.

“The regional identity is important but at the same time we together are a nation…we believe in Hindutva, nationalism and patriotism,” Thackeray said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid toll on couples: Even death couldn't part them

Covid toll on couples: Even death couldn't part them

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

Cyberpunk reboots: Can unloved games win an extra life?

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of coronavirus, aged 91

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies of coronavirus, aged 91

All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey

All a boar-d! Wild pig takes Hong Kong subway journey

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

NASA reports trouble with Hubble Space Telescope

 