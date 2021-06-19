Federalism is the foundation of India: Uddhav Thackeray

Federalism is one of the pillars of India, Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, adding that his party would continue to pursue Hindutva and work for the cause of Marathi-manoos.

“We say Jai Hind first and then Jai Maharashtra,” Thackeray said addressing an online gathering on the occasion of 55th foundation day of Shiv Sena on Saturday.

“The regional identity is important but at the same time we together are a nation…we believe in Hindutva, nationalism and patriotism,” Thackeray said.