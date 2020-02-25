FIR filed against MNS workers for harassing man in Maharashtra

Pune Police have registered an FIR against some MNS workers for allegedly barging into the house of a man from a minority community and harassing him, an official said on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) launched a "drive" against suspected illegal Bangladeshis here last week.

Later, a person, Roshan Shaikh (35), complained to the police on Saturday that some MNS workers barged into his house in Balajinagar area here and labelled him as a Bangladeshi national, though he hailed from West Bengal and was working in Pune.

The complainant said he tried to convince them that he was an Indian citizen and not a Bangladeshi. He also showed them all the documents, but they did not listen to him.

The police verified their credentials and found none of them was an illegal migrant, a senior police official said.

Based on Shaikh's complaint, an FIR was registered late Monday night against seven to eight workers and office- bearers of the MNS under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147, 149 (rioting), 448 (trespassing) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.