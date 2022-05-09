Fire breaks out in building near Shah Rukh Khan's house

Fire breaks out in building near Shah Rukh Khan's house

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 09 2022, 21:06 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 22:08 ist

A fire broke out in one of the floors of a building near Mannat, the bungalow of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai on Monday evening.

Eight fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to douse the fire at Jivesh Building, a 21-storey apartment at the posh Bandra Bandstand area.

The fire was reported from the 14th floor, Mumbai fire brigade and police confirmed. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray said: "An incident of fire has been reported on the 14th floor of a 21-floored building in Bandra West. The rescue operation is on by fire brigade, and I am in touch with concerned officials at BMC for constant updates. I hope and pray for the safety of all Mumbaikars in the premises".

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fire
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan

What's Brewing

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

 