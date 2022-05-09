Fire breaks out in building near Shah Rukh Khan's house

A fire broke out in one of the floors of a building near Mannat, the bungalow of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai on Monday evening.

Eight fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to douse the fire at Jivesh Building, a 21-storey apartment at the posh Bandra Bandstand area.

The fire was reported from the 14th floor, Mumbai fire brigade and police confirmed. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray said: "An incident of fire has been reported on the 14th floor of a 21-floored building in Bandra West. The rescue operation is on by fire brigade, and I am in touch with concerned officials at BMC for constant updates. I hope and pray for the safety of all Mumbaikars in the premises".