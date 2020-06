A massive fire broke out at a big slum cluster in the Mankhurd suburbs of Mumbai on Tuesday. No casualties were reported so far.

Fire tenders and tankers were rushed to the spot. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out from the area. According to initial information, the fire broke out in the scrap godown, where huge amounts of plastic were stored

"Fire brigade is carrying out operations. People are being evacuated," said local corporator Samiksha Sakare.