Five Naxals were killed during an encounter in the Dhanora tehsil of Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

The encounter took place near the Kosmi Kisneli jungles of Dhanora located along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.

The outlawed Maoists had attacked a team of C-60 commandos during a patrol.

In the retaliatory fire, Naxals were killed, according to officials of Anti-Naxalite Operations.

Developing story. More details are awaited.