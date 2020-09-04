Five of family die by suicide in Gujarat, financial crisis suspected

Five persons of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in Dahod town of central Gujarat on Friday.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide caused primarily due to financial stress.

According to the police, Saifuddin Dudhiyawala (42), his wife Mezbin (34), and their three children were found dead on Friday morning.

The police said Dudhiyawala, a businessman, had suffered a huge loss in the past year. Local sources said he was running a disposable plate making factory in the town, which he had to mortgage. To support the family, he started selling the products of his own factory.

Locals said Dudhiyawala had borrowed money and was not able to repay it. The last five months of lockdown and economic slump may have driven the family to take such a step.

"It is believed that the creditors may be behind the mental stress the family went through, causing them to take such an extreme step. His brother was also haunted by loan sharks, who also died by suicide. The role of loan sharks can't be ruled out in this case also," the local source said.

"Prima facie, it seems a case of suicide due to financial crisis. But, we don't know anything concrete yet. Primary investigation suggests that they died due to consuming some poisonous substance. We will record the statement of the relatives once the final rites are over. So far, we have registered a case of accidental death," the police said.

In June, six persons of a family were found dead in a flat in Ahmedabad. Investigation revealed that the family was under huge debt and they were unable to repay it.