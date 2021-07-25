Flood-affected people of Chiplun appeal for help

As Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flew down to Chiplun town in the flood-ravaged Ratnagiri district, he faced an impromptu ‘gherao’ by locals who wanted him to listen to their plight.

On his part, Thackeray gave a patient hearing to them and assured them that the government is with them and would do everything possible.

With tears in their eyes and voice choking with emotions and often tempers running high, the Chiplunkars narrated their woes to the Chief Minister.

Chiplun is the business and industrial hub of the South Konkan coastal belt.

“We are standing with you to ensure you get back up on your feet,” Thackeray assured the group of traders and shopkeepers of the town, who had suffered heavy losses as large parts of Chiplun was inundated because of heavy rains that resulted in flooding from the Vashishti river.

“Let all the MPs and MLAs donate two months of their salary….the entire city would be rebuilt,” said a lady. “It is sad…we have lost everything…and everything means everything…we do not want mere assurances, we want concrete work,” she said.

“For the last three days, no one came to conduct the panchnama. Now, with the water level receding, we are clearing the debris from our homes and shops. If the officials come later and find our area clean, will they give us compensation?,” she said.

“The shopkeepers and small businesses have lost everything…we have nothing....please help us,” said a shopkeeper, breaking down.

Thackeray gave a patient hearing to the people - even as the police had to beef up security arrangements.

Later, he undertook a detailed review meeting at a private hotel and took details of the unprecedented disaster, the deaths and missing people, the damage to public and private properties, the type of immediate help and long-term assistance to rebuild the town.

Check out DH's latest videos: