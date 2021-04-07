Ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh arrives at NIA office

Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh arrives at NIA office

The entire issue has rattled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2021, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 14:01 ist
Former Maharashtra Police ADG (Law and Order) Param Bir Singh. Credit: PTI Photo.

In a significant development, former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday arrived at the NIA office in Mumbai, where his statement would be recorded.

Singh, an officer of the 1988 batch of the IPS is currently the commandant general of Home Guards.

Singh landed at the NIA office hours before the federal agency was set to produce suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze and two other accused – dismissed police constable Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Gor – before a special court for an extension of their remand.

Vaze has been accused of planting a Scorpio with 20-odd gelatin sticks and a threatening letter near Antilia, the residence of Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani and the murder of SUV owner Mansukh Hiren.

Also read: CBI lodges preliminary inquiry to probe Anil Deshmukh on corruption allegations

Former home minister Anil Deshmukh's name has been mired in controversy after Param Bir Singh accused him of setting a Rs 100 crore per month collection target for Vaze

Deshmukh also faced the heat for the controversial reinstatement of Vaze in the police force after being out for 16 years in connection with the custodial death of Khwaja Yunus, a suspect in a blast case.

The Bombay High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into the corruption allegations against Deshmukh – and the national probe agency has registered a preliminary inquiry into the case. Meanwhile, Deshmukh and Maharashtra government have moved the Supreme Court challenging the CBI probe.

Vaze was chief of the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch. The entire issue has rattled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Param Bir Singh
Sachin Vaze
Anil Deshmukh
NIA

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

60 years since: Facts about Gagarin's space journey

60 years since: Facts about Gagarin's space journey

Russia's technological inventions through the years

Russia's technological inventions through the years

Will Samson-Sangakkara partnership work for RR?

Will Samson-Sangakkara partnership work for RR?

On brink of extinction but saved in the nick of time

On brink of extinction but saved in the nick of time

DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise

DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

 