Four COVID-19 persons booked for not disclosing contact with infected

Gandhinagar police on Tuesday registered FIR against a couple, both COVID-19 patients, for not revealing the names of two of their relatives, who came in contact with them and later tested positive for the virus. The two other relatives have also been booked by the police.

The FIR states that the accused couple had not disclosed the names of their two relatives who they came in contacted with after returning from Dubai. Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda said that the FIR has been registered for violating the norms declared by the government.

He said that sector-21 police had registered the FIR under section-188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of didease dangerous to life) and the Epidemic Diseases Act Section 3 (disobeying any regulation or order).

According to the FIR, the couple returned from Dubai on March 17 and later one of them had tested positive for the coronavirus on March 20 and later his wiffe also got infected. When the health officials approached them asked for number of people they came in contact with, they disclosed names of 54 but didn't disclose the name of two of their relatives who were also tested positive on Monday.

On Tuesday, Director General of Police Shivanand Jha told reporters that in the last 24 hours, 127 cases have been registered foro flouting norms of quarantine. By Tuesday evening, Gujarat reported a total of 35 positive cases of coronavirus.