Four suspected coronavirus patients escape isolation in Nagpur

Four suspected coronavirus patients escaped from a hospital in Nagpur.

However, they were traced and three have been taken back.

The four made an escape from Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, popularly known as Mayo Hospital, where they have been under observation for past few days.

While one of them had tested negative for COVID-19, the reports of others are awaited.

"These patients were in isolation. However, in the night, they left the hospital without informing anyone," police officials said.

The patients were upset over the delay in getting the results and sharing toilets with other Covid-19 positive patients.

In Nagpur, so far, three persons have been tested positive and are in the same hospital.

The issue also figured in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with MLAs demanding action against the hospital administration for the alleged lapse.