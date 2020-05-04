Free Medical Certificate for migrants in Mumbai

Free Medical Certificate for migrants in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 04 2020, 16:48 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 16:48 ist
Representative image (Reuters photo)

Students and migrant labourers in Mumbai, who want to go to their home states, have started receiving medical certificates for free by the 'One Rupee" clinic at Kurla East. 
The service will continue till Wednesday May. 

"Doctors have charged Rs 100 to Rs 5,000 to provide medical certificates after screening.  This has happened right under the nose of government," veteran RTI activist Anil Galgali said. 

After coming across with this malpractices, Galgali spoke to Dr Rahul Ghule, the promoter of the One Rupee Clinic and advised him to issue certificate free of cost.  The clinic, which has already done thermal testing for free to lakhs of people in Mumbai, readily accepted it and started screening the persons and issuing them certificate.

Mumbai
Coronavirus
Medical certificate
Migrants

