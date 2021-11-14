Gadchiroli encounter 'major success' for police, intelligence, says Eknath Shinde

Describing the action in Gadchiroli in which 26 Naxals were killed as a "major success for police and intelligence machinery", the Maharashtra government asserted that the anti-Maoist campaign will continue.
“The anti-Naxal campaign will continue with the same force,” said state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli district.
“It is a major success for police and intelligence machinery,” he said.
Shinde stressed that Naxals must leave the path of violence. “We already have a policy of rehabilitation,” he said.
