Gadchiroli encounter 'major success' for police, intelligence, says Eknath Shinde

Describing the action in Gadchiroli in which 26 Naxals were killed as a "major success for police and intelligence machinery", the Maharashtra government asserted that the anti-Maoist campaign will continue.

“The anti-Naxal campaign will continue with the same force,” said state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli district.

“It is a major success for police and intelligence machinery,” he said.

Shinde stressed that Naxals must leave the path of violence. “We already have a policy of rehabilitation,” he said.

