Gadchiroli encounter 'major success' for police: Shinde

Gadchiroli encounter 'major success' for police, intelligence, says Eknath Shinde

Shinde stressed that Naxals must leave the path of violence

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 14 2021, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 10:03 ist
Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI File Photo

Describing the action in Gadchiroli in which 26 Naxals were killed as a "major success for police and intelligence machinery", the Maharashtra government asserted that the anti-Maoist campaign will continue. 

“The anti-Naxal campaign will continue with the same force,” said state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, who is the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli district.

Also read: 26 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli 

“It is a major success for police and intelligence machinery,” he said. 

Shinde stressed that Naxals must leave the path of violence. “We already have a policy of rehabilitation,” he said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Eknath Shinde
India News
Maharashtra
Gadchiroli
Naxals

Related videos

What's Brewing

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

All the world a stage for the Bard of Avon’s plays

All the world a stage for the Bard of Avon’s plays

Some key takeaways from the UN climate conference

Some key takeaways from the UN climate conference

DH Toon | Rain-battered Chennai fights with 'spirit'

DH Toon | Rain-battered Chennai fights with 'spirit'

What the duck: The rise of mock meat in India

What the duck: The rise of mock meat in India

Funding our rights, finding our democracy

Funding our rights, finding our democracy

Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels members

Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels members

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

 