Give details of Tablighi attendees who entered Gujarat: HC

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed the central government to share information of "all those persons irrespective of their nationality who were part of Tablighi Jamaat and have entered the state of Gujarat" in a sealed covered to the state government as well as the court by April 3.
The court's instruction came on a suo motu petition taken up by the high court in wake of coronavirus outbreak last month. The hearing of this PIL was supposed to be held on April 3. But, in the view of news reports suggesting that "at least 200 members of the congregation who have travelled to Gujarat, may be infected with the deadly virus," the court decided to hold an urgent hearing. The hearing is being conducted through video conferencing.
During the hearing, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi told the court that the state doesn’t have complete information of all the members who participated in the congregation and have travelled to Gujarat. He also said that “on the basis of the partial information received…the members who have participated in the congregation are being identified and dealt with accordingly by providing necessary care and protection."
Following the submissions, the bench of chief justice Vikram Nath and justice Ashutosh Shastri passed the directions to the state and central government seeking details of "the Nationality, purpose of visit and nature of Visas of those foreign nationals who have attended the said congregation and have now entered the State of Gujarat...How many individuals belonging to the state of Gujarat and steps taken qua them to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in case they have been detained in Delhi."
The court directed the state government to submit details with regard to the identification of such persons and who are exposed to the virus, quarantine, testing and other steps taken by the government. Also, the court sought details of the implementation of the restrictions that may have been imposed by the state with respect to gatherings at all worship places such as temples, Churches, Gurudwara and Mosques.