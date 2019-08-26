Goa CM chief guest at meet for mining resumption

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday was the chief guest at a religious event where special prayers were recited for the early revival of the banned mining industry in Goa and prevention of natural calamities and economic crises.

The event co-organised by Siddhesh Naik, son of Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, was held primarily to celebrate the auspicious last Monday of the festive month of Shravan and included prayers for the well-being of people affected by floods across Goa.

"Special prayers were conducted during the event to invoke the Gods to ensure that mining resumes at the earliest," Naik told DH.

The BJP-led coalition government is under pressure to resume mining, which has been banned for more than a year now. The central government has already formed a Group of Ministers headed by Union Home minister Amit Shah to resolve the deadlock.

As part of the event, which was held at the Shree Rudreshwar temple located in Harvalem village in North Goa district, special prayers were also conducted to protect Goa from natural calamities and economic crises.

"Special prayers were also offered to pray for flood-affected people all over Goa, for the unity of Goans across all religions and caste to maintain communal harmony, and to protect Goa from natural calamities, economics crises," Naik said.

Apart from Sawant, others who were in attendance at the event were MoS Defence Shripad Naik, State Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, seven MLAs, state Congress president Girish Chodankar, among others.