Goa CM-led delegation to meet Amit Shah; seek withdrawal of Kalasa-Banduri approval

A Goa government delegation comprising of cabinet ministers and ruling MLAs led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Wednesday to make a case for cancellation of the Central Water Commission’s nod to the Karnataka government detailed project report (DPR) related to the controversial Kalasa-Banduri project across the Mahadayi river in the Southern state.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet on Wednesday, Sawant however said that opposition MLAs had not been invited to join the delegation because they had skipped an all-party meeting called by him earlier this month to discuss the contentious issue.

“Interstate dispute is always resolved by the Home Minister. Hence we are meeting him,” Sawant told reporters.

The delegation will comprise of Sawant, Speaker of the state legislative assembly Ramesh Tawadkar, Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral, Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar, Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane, Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar and independent legislator Chandrakant Shetye.

When asked why opposition MLAs were not included in the delegation, Sawant said: “They have not shown interest in it and hence we have not invited them to meet Amit Shah”. Government sources also said that the delegation was also likely to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The Goa government has already approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the nod, even as the issue is expected to be discussed in detail during the upcoming session of the state legislative assembly later this month.