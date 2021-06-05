Goa extends Covid-19 curfew till June 14 with relaxations

The state government has extended the state-level curfew imposed in Goa to June 14, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday, while also relaxing some of the norms, including extending the operational timings of essential stores.

"Our government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am, 14 June 2021. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 pm to 3 pm," the Chief Minister tweeted late on Saturday.

"In addition, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection & stationary items will be allowed to open," he also said.

The state-level curfew had been imposed on May 9, in wake of a surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the state. The curfew was later extended periodically on three occasions, since its imposition.