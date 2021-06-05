Goa extends Covid curfew till June 14 with relaxations

Goa extends Covid-19 curfew till June 14 with relaxations

Timings for essential shops have been increased, CM said

DHNS 
DHNS , Panaji,
  • Jun 05 2021, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 21:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The state government has extended the state-level curfew imposed in Goa to June 14, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday, while also relaxing some of the norms, including extending the operational timings of essential stores.

"Our government has decided to extend the state level curfew till 7 am, 14 June 2021. Timings for essential shops as defined will be increased to 7 pm to 3 pm," the Chief Minister tweeted late on Saturday.

Also read: What is Covid-19's impact on the brain and mind?

"In addition, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection & stationary items will be allowed to open," he also said.

The state-level curfew had been imposed on May 9, in wake of a surge of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the state. The curfew was later extended periodically on three occasions, since its imposition.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pramod Sawant
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Goa
Coronavirus lockdown

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

 