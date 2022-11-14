Goa govt facing land crunch, cannot provide land for building Kannada bhavan: CM Sawant

Responding to a request from Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for land to construct a Kannada Bhavan in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday urged Kannadigas to buy land on their own to construct the facility, instead of requesting the state government for a land tract.

"Your CM Bommai talks to me about your (Kannadiga residents) issues in Goa. He also reiterates his demand (for Kannada Bhavan), but there is shortage of land with the government. But you can construct a Bhavan on land which you have purchased," the Goa Chief Minister said, while speaking at a function in Bicholim sub district in North Goa.

In September this year, Bommai said that the Karnataka government had written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant seeking nearly one to two acre property for setting up of the Kannada Bhavan in the coastal state. In Bommai's last budget, the Karnataka Chief Minister had also allotted Rs 10 crore for the setting up of the Bhavan in Goa. Bommai in his letter also reminded Sawant that the Karnataka government has also allocated Rs 3 crore for setting up of a Konkani Bhavan in Mangaluru in the southern state.

The move was however opposed by civil society groups as well as some regional parties in Goa, who have been critical of the rampant in-migration into Goa from parts of north Karnataka to cater to the state's workforce in the tourism and real estate sector.