Goa govt still to form casino policy

After missing the August 2018 deadline to formulate a casino policy, the Goa government is still "examining" the matter, the Legislative Assembly was told on Tuesday.

Responding to a question tabled by Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government was still examining the matter regarding the formation of such policy.

Lourenco had sought details regarding the progress on casino policy, which was supposed to be ready by August last year.

Goa has about 15 different operational casinos. Nine of these casinos are onshore and six are riverboat casinos which float across the Mandovi River.

Sawant also said the issue of appointing a gaming commissioner for Goa, which was supposed to happen on December 2018, is under examination.

Demand has been raised to appoint a gaming commissioner to check persons entering gaming areas without permits.