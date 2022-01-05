Goa health minister expresses concern over rising Covid positivity rate

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday expressed concern about the rising positivity rate in Goa, while also stating that there was a delay in identifying Omicron cases in the state as the health administration do not have the requisite genome testing machinery to identify the Omicron variants among patients who have tested positive for Covid.

“13 per cent is also a bit high, but at the same time, we are ensuring that testing is increased,” Rane told reporters here.

“Our job is to flatten the curve. We have got more Omicron cases in the state. As a result, all these Delta cases which we get as Delta are getting converted to Omicron. The problem is that it is getting a little late because we do not have a genome sequencing machine,” Rane also said.

Currently, all Covid positive samples are sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, where the samples are put through genome sequencing tests for identification of the Omicron variant. The process causes a 10-12 day delay in confirming the presence of the Omicron strain in a Covid patient in Goa.

However, Rane said the state government was in talks with US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynaecology and Obstetrics (JHPIEGO) over the free procurement of a genome sequencing machine for Goa.

“So in view of that, USAID and JHPIEGO have already told the government of Goa that through USAID they are going to give us a genome sequencing machine and it should come on the 15th of this month. If that comes, we will be immediately able to test fast,” the Health Minister said.

“They will give us kits for one year free of charge, at no cost to the state government. The machine costs around Rs 2 to 3 crore,” Rane added.

Rane also said the state government had also worked out a stage-wise action plan to tackle the third wave of the pandemic, which saw the daily infection rate cross four-figures for the first time, with 1,002 cases reported on Wednesday. There are currently 3,718 active Covid cases reported in Goa.

“If anybody feels, among the doctors who are dealing with the situation, that the government is not taking any steps, it is absolutely a myth, because the government has already planned exactly stage 1 stage 2, stage 3, stage 4 at what stage we will be, where are the facilities, everything is in black and white and put down (on paper),” the Health Minister also clarified.

