Goa Police special team got 'important evidence' from Haryana in Phogat murder case

A special team from Goa Police, formed to investigate the Haryana angle in the Sonali Phogat murder case, collected “important evidence” during their visits to the state, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Shobhit Saxena said on Thursday.

Saxena also asserted that the murder investigation was on track and that the Goa police were looking into “all kinds of conspiracies” which were mentioned in the complaint, filed at the Anjuna police station in Goa, by the kin of the BJP leader from Haryana.

“We have created a special team which has gone to Haryana and has unearthed some crucial facts, and some important evidence has been collected by the team,” he said. “Apart from supervision by senior officers, we have a dedicated supervisory officer in the form of a DySP…Two additional assisting investigating officers have also been assigned to the case… we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the investigation is fair, objective and full of merit,” Saxena asserted.

Goa Police had sent a special team to Phogat’s home state earlier this week to investigate the murder case, which according to her kin was linked to the sale of a property in Haryana’s Hissar district.

“We are also establishing the connection with the crime. We are also trying to discover all kinds of conspiracies which have been mentioned in the complaint…and the team in Haryana is also doing a meticulous job of investigation,” Saxena said.

So far, five persons were arrested in the murder case, including two of Phogat’s associates, Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan. The two were booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Three dealers, who allegedly supplied drugs to Singh and Sangwan were also arrested by the police.

Phogat died in Goa’s Anjuna on August 22. She was in the state on vacation, and after a night of revelry had complained of uneasiness. She was declared dead when she was taken to a local hospital.