Goa priest advises Mamata against roping in 'old dirty' Congressmen

Even as two TMC MPs have arrived in Goa to poach politicians aspiring for a ticket for the upcoming state Assembly polls, a well known Catholic priest Fr Eremito Rebello has now sent a video message to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to steer clear of "old dirty guys" from the Congress, who he cautioned would bring doom to the West Bengal-based political party.

"This is a cry coming out from the depths of the heart of a genuine Goan who bleeds for Goa. We are hearing those old dirty guys from Congress and other parties are planning to join the TMC party. Madam Mamta and Mr O'Brien and all didis, girls and boys, please listen to what I am saying," Rebello said in a video uploaded on a social media platform.

Mamata has already dispatched a team, led by two party MPs, O'Brien and Prasun Banerjee, who landed in Goa on Thursday and are in the process of meeting a series of political leaders and eminent civil society personalities, even as the party prepares to contest the 2022 state Assembly polls in Goa.

Among those who have been sent feelers by the TMC, include former chief minister and former Congress Working Committee member Luizinho Faleiro, two-term MLA Agnelo Fernandes among others. Sources close to Faleiro said that the former CM has been upset with the manner in which the party has treated him in the recent past, especially over the issue of inducting new faces in the Goa Congress over the last few months.

According to Fr Rebello, the TMC has potential to become a formidable alternative to the BJP-led coalition government in Goa.

"Your party can be a formidable alternative to the present ruling dispensation. But please do not dirty yourself by accepting in your party those rogue dirty politicians who have ruined the future of Goa. Right now what we are hearing is that many of such rogues are in touch with you. Just as they have destroyed the future of Congress party and the future of Goa and Goans, so will they destroy TMC which has got such fame all over," Rebello said.

"I have high regard for you and I firmly believe that you can be a formidable alternative to the ruling dispensation. You have very good capable leaders who can unite all the secular forces and come to power. I beg of you please keep away from the rogues," Rebello further said.

