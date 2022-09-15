Goa Speaker says he has accepted merger of CLP into BJP

Eight out of 11 Congress MLAs on Wednesday passed a resolution to merge the legislature party into the BJP

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Sep 15 2022, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 16:21 ist
BJP Flag. Credit: DH File Photo

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday said he had accepted the merger of the state Congress Legislature Party (CLP) into the ruling BJP.

He went through a letter submitted by Congress MLAs and found that they have required numbers, he told reporters.

