Goa Speaker says he has accepted merger of CLP into BJP

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday said he had accepted the merger of the state Congress Legislature Party (CLP) into the ruling BJP.

He went through a letter submitted by Congress MLAs and found that they have required numbers, he told reporters.

Eight out of 11 Congress MLAs on Wednesday passed a resolution to merge the legislature party into the BJP.