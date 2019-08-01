Goan girls are 'decent, delicate: Former CM

Goan women are "decent and delicate" unlike those from outside the state who are "fast" and know karate, former Goa chief minister and sitting NCP MLA Churchill Alemao on Thursday said as he opposed proposed legislation to allow women employees to work in night shifts.

He was speaking in the assembly during a discussion on a bill to amend the Factories and Boilers Act to allow women employees to work in night shifts.

"I don't think everyone here has visited casinos. The women who work there are from outside they are not Goans," he said.

"They know karate and are very fast," Alemao argued after an MLA said women from Goa work in casinos.

Goa has half-a-dozen off-shore casinos anchored in the River Mandovi and their presence has been a contentious issue in the tourist state.

"Goan women are not like them they are soft they are decent and delicate. Our women are not like those from outside," he said.

He suggested that there should be a discussion on the issue with women representatives.

The bill was later passed in the House.