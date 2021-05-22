Goa's special task force meets to prepare for third Covid-19 wave

Goa's newly-formed special task force to tackle the expected third Covid-19 wave got cracking on Saturday, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chairing the force's first meeting here.

Accused of being caught off-guard by the second Covid wave, which resulted in the country's smallest state topping the infection positivity charts in the country, the Sawant-led committee made an appeal to private practitioners, especially paediatricians to join the state government's preparatory efforts ahead of the third wave.

At the meeting, Sawant directed officials of the special task force to collate all relevant data and carry out procurement of necessary medicines and setting up of other infrastructure within the fortnight.

"Dr Sawant called upon the private practitioners in the state to adopt a line of treatment that would be in synchronisation with the standard protocol adopted in government hospitals. Emphasising on incorporating the Covid treatment protocol of AYUSH Ministry, he urged to improve the immunity of parents and children on priority," a Goa government spokesperson said.

Headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the special task force comprises of top health ministry officials, as well as government doctors and representatives of the private medicine practitioners.

The other measures deliberated at the meeting includes creating infrastructure which includes paediatric intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, paediatric beds in Goa and identify the need for augmentation of infrastructure to face the challenges of the third wave that may affect children.

The special task force also resolved to ensure training and availability of counsellors of Education and Women and Child departments besides other agencies, developing common SOPs to manage Covid in children.

"The special task force also explored the possibility of obtaining Covid vaccines for 18 to 44 age group, prioritising lactating mothers and youth with co-morbidities," the spokesperson also said.