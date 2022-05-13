Government buildings in Panaji will be equipped with solar panels: Goa minister

In a major initiative, the Goa government will install solar panels in all the 76 government buildings located in the state capital Panaji, Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said on Friday.

If the Speaker of the state legislative Assembly agrees, Dhavalikar said, the expansive grounds of the assembly complex would also be powered by solar energy soon.

"76 government buildings in Panaji will have solar panel installations. The tender will be opened today. This is a pilot project for us. After completion of the pilot project, we will definitely go to each and every place where there is a huge government building," the power minister told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of an electric two-wheeler brand here.

Dhavalikar also said that his ministry was in the midst of processing the feasibility of setting up solar panels on the wide grounds of the state assembly complex, adding that he was awaiting a nod from the members of the House as well as the Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar.

"To install (solar panels) in the state assembly, we need approval from the Assembly, especially the Speaker, until then we cannot take it up. If the Assembly gives us approval, we will take that up too," Dhavalikar said.

Goa, a power deficit state which does not have a single power generation facility, is dependent on power from other states and draws power from the National Power Grid.

To reduce power dependency, the state government in 2020 had come up with its own solar policy, which offers subsidies on purchase of solar power equipment as well as facilitates the purchase of solar power generated in volume.

Dhavalikar further stated the state government's Goa Engineering Complex campus would also soon host a one-megawatt solar plant.