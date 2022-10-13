Governor Koshyari appeals people to buy cow-based products to support cow-based economy

Stating that Indian culture attaches utmost importance to the cow in the journey of mankind from the cradle to the grave, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari appealed to the people to buy cow-based products to support the cow-based economy.

Governor Koshyari was speaking at the inauguration of the first week-long 'Gau Gram Mahotsav' - The Festival of Cows' at Sanmitra Maidan in Goregaon.

The Governor said it has been proved successfully that cow dung and cow urine can act as an organic substitute for chemical fertilizers for cultivation.

He appealed to the people to support Goshalas and buy cow-based products.

The festival has been organised by the newspaper 'Gau Bharat Bharati' with the objective of promoting cow-based economy.

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala wished the organizers success through a video message.

Convenor of the Festival Sanjay 'Amaan', Mahendra Kabra, Santosh Shahane, Ram Kumar Pal, Sanjay Balodi 'Prakhar', Harish Bora and others were present. A group of children presented a dance on the occasion.