Gujarat: 6 factory workers die, 23 hospitalised after inhaling toxic chemical fumes

Six factory workers suffocated to death and 23 others were undergoing treatment after they inhaled toxic gas which was said to have leaked from the tanker parked on the roadside in an industrial area in Surat. The incident occurred Thursday morning when the victims were asleep.

Police said that the incident occurred at Sachin GIDC area at around 4 am, when the control room received a message. As the police team rushed to the spot, they found several men complaining of suffocation, while over a dozen were unconscious. Assistant Commissioner of Police, J K Pandya, who was one of the first to reach the spot with the patrolling team, sent 17 people in police vehicles to a local hospital. The others were taken to hospital in different ambulances.

According to locals, the gas tanker was found parked near the GIDC area in the outskirts of Surat. They said that toxic fumes leaked from the drainage pipe of the tanker. An official with Gujarat Pollution Control Board, who reached the spot, said that samples have been collected to find out exact components of the chemical.

Surat police commissioner, Ajay Tomar, told DH, "Police have registered a case under section 304 of Indian penal code and investigation has been handed over to the crime branch. We have rounded up several people for investigation." The FIR has been registered with GIDC police station.

Till Thursday evening, police and municipal authorities were trying to identify the victims. A senior doctor at civil hospital told reporters that six persons have died, seven were on ventilators, out of whom, four were critical. There are 16 others who are under treatment whose condition is said to be stable. The driver of the tanker is also said to have fallen sick.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his condolences on Twitter, stating, "Many people have unfortunately passed away due to gas leak in Surat. May their souls rest in peace and their kin get strength. I also pray for the well-being of those who have fallen sick in this incident.

