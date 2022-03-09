Gujarat BJP plans 'grand welcome' for PM Narendra Modi's two-day visit

The state BJP has planned a "grand welcome" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is arriving at the party's headquarters during his two-day Gujarat visit from March 11, a day after declaration of results of five state assembly elections including Uttar Pradesh. The state BJP announced from Ahmedabad airport to party's headquarters 'Kamalam', a "mega roadshow of scale never seen in the state" will be held to welcome Modi.

Officially announcing Modi's two-day visit, state BJP president C R Paatil told mediapersons that the prime minister will land at Ahmedabad airport on March 11 and "four to five lakh BJP workers, activists and prominent citizens will line up between the airport and party office, Kamalam" to welcome the son of the soil. The roadshow will be of a scale that has never happened in the state before."

"In this road-show, various organisations, citizens, well-wishers and activists will be present to extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi," Paatil said. All BJP MLAs, MPs and party functionaries are expected to gather and hold rounds of meetings ahead of Assembly polls to be held by December, 2022. Party sources said that at least 450 persons will be part of the gathering at Kamalam, where he is also scheduled to have lunch.

When asked about any particular occasion for this grand road show, BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave told DH, "The PM is coming to Gujarat after the coronavirus outbreak and that's why the party is preparing for his grand welcome." A day earlier, Dave had issued a press note which said, "On 11/12 March, global leader popular prime minister Narendrabhai Modi after successfully completing Mission Ganga Operation is coming to Ahmedabad for the first time." The note stated that a meeting was held by BJP leaders including Paatil on planning and welcoming Modi.

After meeting party leaders on Friday, Modi will attend a "Maha Panchayat Sammelan" at GMDC ground in Ahmedabad where, Paatil claimed, more than one lakh elected representatives will be present. On the next day, BJP sources said the Prime Minister will visit the state secretariat in Gandhinagar and interact with officials. From secretariat, he would fly to Rashtriya Raksha University in a chopper for convocation as a chief guest.

On Saturday evening, Modi is expected to attend a three-day RSS function at Pirana in the outskirts of Ahmedabad. In the evening, he will inaugurate "Khel Mahakumbh", an annual sports event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. Paatil said that 1,100 artists will be performing live at the stadium. He also claimed that more than 47 lakh youths have registered for the event and different games are being held at over 500 sports venues in the state.

