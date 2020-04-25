Gujarat coronavirus tally crosses 3000 mark; Ahmedabad reports 183 case

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday with 256 more people testing positive for coronavirus, a Health department official said.

The total number of the COVID-19 cases in the state now stood at 3071.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

With six more persons succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the death toll has risen to 133, the official said.

Of 256 new cases, Ahmedabad alone accounted for 182 cases, followed by Surat 34 and Vadodara 7.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The total number of cases in Ahmedabad has crossed the 2,000-mark at 2,003.