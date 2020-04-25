Gujarat coronavirus tally crosses 3000 mark

Gujarat coronavirus tally crosses 3000 mark; Ahmedabad reports 183 case

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 25 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2020, 22:43 ist

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday with 256 more people testing positive for coronavirus, a Health department official said.

The total number of the COVID-19 cases in the state now stood at 3071.

With six more persons succumbing to the COVID-19 disease, the death toll has risen to 133, the official said.

Of 256 new cases, Ahmedabad alone accounted for 182 cases, followed by Surat 34 and Vadodara 7.

The total number of cases in Ahmedabad has crossed the 2,000-mark at 2,003.

