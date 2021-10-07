Gujarat court gives man 6-year jail term for killing Dalit youth watching garba

A special trial court in Anand district on Thursday held an upper-caste man guilty of killing a Dalit youth for watching a village garba dance during the Navratri festival in 2017 and sentenced him to six years of imprisonment. The court acquitted six others who were accused of being part of the mob that lynched the victim.

The special atrocity court pronounced the order holding Sanjay Patel alias Bhimo guilty of killing the 21-year-old Jayesh Solanki on October 1, 2017. The court acquitted others accused including Chitnan Patel, Dhaval Patel, Pinkesh Patel alias Jignesh, Rutvik Patel alias Tejas and Ripen Patel alias Bachu for benefit of doubt as the prosection couldn't prove their involvement as being part of the mob which thrashed the victim Solanki, leading to his death.

Solanki was a resident of Vankarvas, a Dalit locality, in Bhadraniya village in Anand district, who had gone to watch garba dance at the village temple. According to court documents, at 4:30 am on October 1, Jayesh and his relative Prakash Solanki were sitting near the temple, watching village garba, when the primary accused, Sanjay, approached them and said, "why are you sitting here watching garba and hurled castiest remarks."

Records say that Sanjay brought a group with him (comprising the others accused), who caught hold of Jayesh by his neck and banged his head on the nearby wall, which led to his death.

"The court has found accused no. 1 guilty of murder under section 304-1 and several sections of atrocity act and sentenced him to six years jail," said government pleader R N Solanki. He said that he was awaiting a copy of the order for more details.

The accused had been charged with murder under section 302, unlawful assembly, sections of atrocity acts, among others. The court found the main accused guilty under section 304-I as the accused had intention of causing bodily harm which would have resulted into death.

Advocate Gopal P Patel, who assisted the prosecution on behalf of the victim's family, said that "The court has sentenced Sanjay Patel, the main accused, to six years simple imprisonment under section 304 (1) of IPC with a fine of Rs 3,000. The legal assistance was provided by an NGO Peace and Equality Cell."

