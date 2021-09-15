Gujarat: DRI seizes Afghan heroin worth over Rs 2K cr at Mundra port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized two containers of narcotic substances worth over Rs 2,000 crore at Mundra port in Kutch district, believed to have originated from Afghanistan.

DRI sources said that the containers, carrying heroin in 38 bags, were imported by a firm based in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The firm had declared the consignment as "talcum powder''. The exporter firm has been identified as Hasan Hussain Ltd, based in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

"The consignment has originated from Afghanistan and they were loaded at Bandar Abbas in Iran," an official, requesting anonymity, said.

He said, "The total amount of the narcotics is likely to be around Rs 2,000 crore''. Another source said that evaluation of the total worth is still going on and it could be one of the biggest cases in recent times.

The case is being handled by the Gandhidham unit of DRI.

