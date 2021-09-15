Afghan heroin worth over Rs 2K cr seized at Mundra port

Gujarat: DRI seizes Afghan heroin worth over Rs 2K cr at Mundra port

The containers, carrying heroin in 38 bags, were imported by a firm based in Vijayawada

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS,
  • Sep 15 2021, 15:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 15:16 ist
The exporter firm has been identified as Hasan Hussain Ltd, based in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Credit: iStock Images

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized two containers of narcotic substances worth over Rs 2,000 crore at Mundra port in Kutch district, believed to have originated from Afghanistan.

DRI sources said that the containers, carrying heroin in 38 bags, were imported by a firm based in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The firm had declared the consignment as "talcum powder''. The exporter firm has been identified as Hasan Hussain Ltd, based in Kandahar, Afghanistan. 

"The consignment has originated from Afghanistan and they were loaded at Bandar Abbas in Iran," an official, requesting anonymity, said. 

He said, "The total amount of the narcotics is likely to be around Rs 2,000 crore''. Another source said that evaluation of the total worth is still going on and it could be one of the biggest cases in recent times.

The case is being handled by the Gandhidham unit of DRI.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gujarat
Drugs
Afghanistan
Kandahar
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

 