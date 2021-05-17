Gujarat extends Covid curbs for 3 more days: CM

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2021, 23:22 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 23:22 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Gujarat's partial lockdown to curb Covid-19 will continue to remain in place for three more days, CM Vijay Rupani said. 

The restrictions were due to end tomorrow.

More to follow...

Gujarat
Vijay Rupani
Coronavirus lockdown

