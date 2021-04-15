Gujarat govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams as Covid-19 cases surge

Gujarat govt postpones Class 10, 12 board exams

DH Web Desk
  • Apr 15 2021, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 15:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Gujarat's state government has postponed Class 10 and 12 board examinations owing to the rapid spread of Covid-19 cases in the state.

"The new dates will be announced after reviewing the coronavirus situation on May 15," Gujarat's Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

The exams were scheduled to be held between May 10 and May 25. Students in Classes 1 to 9 and in Class 11 will be promoted automatically, the office said.

More to follow...

