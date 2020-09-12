Gujarat Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja gets Z category security

After the revelation of an alleged plot to kill a former minister in a bid to avenge the killing of Muslims in 2002 post-Godhra riots, the Gujarat police on Saturday said that it has enhanced the security of Minister of State for Home (MoS) Pradipsinh Jadeja to 'Z' category.

Jadeja currently has 'Y' category security which was increased following assessment by Intelligence Bureau officials. Police sources said that "Ahmedabad police, under whose jurisdiction Jadeja lives, had requested us to review the threat perception after the plot to kill former MoS Gordhan Zadaphia was foiled by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) last month."

Last month, ATS arrested a Mumbai resident from a hotel in Ahmedabad who had allegedly come to kill Zadaphia to avenge post-Godhra riots. Zadaphia was then the MoS in the cabinet of then chief minister Narendra Modi. The case prompted the city police to write to the state government proposing to enhance the security of Jadeja. The state government sought a report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

"Following the report from IB and other details, we have written back to Ahmedabad police permitting them to increase the security to Z category," Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia told DH.