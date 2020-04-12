Gujarat policeman tests coronavirus positive

In what could be the first case in Gujarat, a police constable has been tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The case has left the administration worried not just because he is the policeman but also the source of his infection which remains a mystery. Officials said that constable's contact tracing is going on.

Officials said that the police constable was posted with Kalupur police chowki and had developed some symptoms. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-3, Makrand Chauhan confirmed that the constable has been tested positive and has been hospitalized, while the police chowki has been sealed. Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths He said "We had sent his sample on April 9 after he showed some symptoms and the result came today. We have identified at least 12 persons till now including policemen who came in contact with him. We are tracing others as well."

As a matter of fact, Kalupur, which is close to Ahmedabad Railway station, is one of the densely populated areas which happens to be among the hotspot areas of city from where majority of cases are being reported. This is also one of the dozens of cases whose source of infection is not known.

Out of 493 positive cases detected in the state till Sunday morning, Ahmedabad alone had 266 cases and of 23 deaths, the city recorded 11 casualties. "It is getting worse," said a senior Ahmedabad civic official.