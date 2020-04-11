Gujarat reports three more deaths from coronavirus, toll rises to 22

Gujarat reported three fresh deaths from coronavirus on Saturday, taking the death toll to 22 while, it recorded fresh 90 positive cases in the state which shot the total figure to 468. The biggest number of cases were detected in Vadodara

Giving the updates, Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi repeated that the majority of the cases have been detected from the hotspot areas where "aggressive" testing is going on. In the past 24 hours, 2045 tests were conducted, the highest so far, out of which 90 were found positive while the results of 406 are pending.

She said that three persons who died in Ahmedabad were all males. Two of them were aged 65 years and the third one was 75 years old. One of the patients had diabetes while in the case of two others there was no medical history. So far, the state has recorded a total of 22 deaths, which is said to be third highest after Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in terms of the number of deaths.

All the positive cases being detected for nearly a week, there is not a single case that has abroad travel history. A majority of these cases are result of local transmission, while there are significant number of cases which are said to be asymptomatic. Health officials said that "We are also witnessing rise in the cases in which source of infection is not known."