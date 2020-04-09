Gujarat sees record 55 new COVID-19 cases in a day; tally jumps to 241

Gujarat reported a record 55 new positive coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, the highest number in a day. With new cases, the total positive cases in the state spiked to 241, of which 155 are active cases. The state also recorded the death of a 48-years-old man in Ahmedabad, taking the death toll to 17.

While giving the updates, principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi said that "Since Wednesday evening bulletin, we have recorded 55 positive cases in the state, out of which 50 are in Ahmedabad, while the rest are in Surat, Dahod, Anand and Chhota Udepur."

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

She said that "there is nothing to worry as the new cases are a result of intense checking at hotspots of infection which we have identified and therefore, we believe that more cases will be detected in next one week." She also claimed that in the rise in the cases are also linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. "We are identifying each one of them and their contacts and are being tested," she added.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

According to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the number of tests has increased in the past four days. It said that on April 4, it conducted 57 tests which rose to 840 on April 8. These tests are being conducted in all the 15 hotspot areas, which have been sealed as part of the cluster containment strategy.