Gujarat sees record 55 new COVID-19 cases in a day

Gujarat sees record 55 new COVID-19 cases in a day; tally jumps to 241

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 09 2020, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2020, 11:28 ist
Representative image.

Gujarat reported a record 55 new positive coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, the highest number in a day. With new cases, the total positive cases in the state spiked to 241, of which 155 are active cases. The state also recorded the death of a 48-years-old man in Ahmedabad, taking the death toll to 17.

While giving the updates, principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi said that "Since Wednesday evening bulletin, we have recorded 55 positive cases in the state, out of which 50 are in Ahmedabad, while the rest are in Surat, Dahod, Anand and Chhota Udepur." 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

She said that "there is nothing to worry as the new cases are a result of intense checking at hotspots of infection which we have identified and therefore, we believe that more cases will be detected in next one week." She also claimed that in the rise in the cases are also linked to Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. "We are identifying each one of them and their contacts and are being tested," she added. 

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

According to Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the number of tests has increased in the past four days. It said that on April 4, it conducted 57 tests which rose to 840 on April 8. These tests are being conducted in all the 15 hotspot areas, which have been sealed as part of the cluster containment strategy. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

No press, no family: Space crew set for launch

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

COVID-19: Low public spend on healthcare a challenge?

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court

Conduct free COVID-19 tests at pvt labs: Supreme Court

 