Gujarat: Tally of COVID-19 patients now 105, toll at 10

With 10 more persons testing coronavirus positive in Gujarat on Saturday, the number of such patients in the state rose to 105, while the death toll reached 10 as one more person succumbed to the infection, officials said.

Four more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, one of them in Vadodara and three others in Gandhinagar, including an 80-year-old woman who also suffered from diabetes and other diseases, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi, said.

With this, 14 patients have been discharged in the state so far, she said.

"Ten more cases, five from Ahmedabad, two each from Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar, and one from Patan, took the total of COVID-19 patients in the state to 105," Ravi said.

While nine of them are cases of local transmission, one patient from Patan has a travel history to Mumbai. This is the first case in Patan district.

With the death of a 67-year-old woman at Ahmedabad hospital, the number of such deaths in the state has gone up to 10 so far, she said.

"The woman, who was admitted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital in Ahmedabad on March 28 passed died on Saturday. She was on ventilator support," Ravi said.

Her husband is also a COVID-19 patient with a travel history to Indore, she said.

On Friday, a 78-year-old man had died at a government hospital in Vadodara, while a 67-year-old man from Ahmedabad succumbed to the infection at the Sola civil hospital.

The number of persons dying due to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad has risen to five. Ahmedabad has been identified as one of hotspot in terms of the spread of coronavirus. The city has so far reported 43 positive cases.

"Out of a total 105 patients, condition of 81 active cases is stable," Ravi said.

Of these patients, 62 are cases of local transmission, while 33 have a history of travel abroad. Ten others have inter-state travel history, the state health department said.