Gujarat to hold 75th Independence Day function at Junagadh

Gujarat to hold 75th Independence Day event at Junagadh

The chief minister and governor will reach Junagadh on Saturday evening

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 14 2021, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 15:38 ist
Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will unfurl the tricolour at Junagadh on Sunday. Credit: PTI Photo

The Gujarat government on Saturday said the state-level celebration of the 75th Independence Day will be held in Junagadh.

As per an official release, Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will unfurl the tricolour at Junagadh on Sunday and address the people of the state.

The chief minister and governor will reach Junagadh on Saturday evening and will attend a cultural programme on the eve of Independence Day, it was stated.

During the function on Sunday, Rupani will hand over 10,000 body-worn cameras and 15 drone camera systems to the Gujarat police to make them more efficient in serving citizens, the release said. Each year, the Gujarat government organises state-level Independence Day functions in different cities of the state, instead of capital Gandhinagar. 

