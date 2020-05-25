Gujarat: Two days after scathing order on mishandling coronavirus pandemic, govt lawyers move HC 'discreetly'

Read: HC questions Gujarat govt over COVID-19 testing in state
"This is shocking and amazing as the said officer is attached to the registry as a very senior officer and is not supposed to take any orders from the Government Pleader. A detailed inquiry is the crying need of the hour and till then, the said officer is required to be suspended," Trivedi has stated in the letter addressed to the chief justice of the high court justice Vikram Nath.
The letter goes on to say, that "This unsavory incident will certainly not be a good omen, when we are all trying to go for Video Conference hearing, as now all will have doubts, as to whether something may not happen behind their back."
Another written complaint by a senior advocate Anshin H Desai says that "It is a matter of judicial discipline and decorum that in a pending or a disposed off matter, if any application is filed, all the parties are required to be supplied copies of the pleadings." It says that as soon as he and other advocate came to know about the urgent hearing, they called an officer identified as A T Ukrani, who handles IT cell in the the high court. The officer told Desai to approach the Registrar, Judicial which he did.
"I was told by the Registrar, Judicial that the government pleader Manisha Luvkumar-Shah has mentioned in a note or something that no one is required to be served with a copy, that no one else is concerned, and that 'no notice' or an advanced copy to the other side is required. And, I am also conveyed that on such a request, the Chief Justice permitted circulation at 4 PM today," the letter claims. Despite repeated attempts government pleader Shah didn't respond to calls or returned messages.
Desai's letter further said, "It seems that the Court has been misled. Without a copy of any such application, the registry of Gujarat High Court never permits circulation and in the past we have frantically pleaded to the Registry in normal times for circulation, and even after the service of advanced copy, immediate circulation is next to impossible. I wonder how such a circulation was permitted today?"