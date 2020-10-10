Gujarat's coronavirus case tally crosses 1.5 lakh-mark

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 1.5 lakh mark and rose to 1,50,415 with addition of1,221 cases on Saturday, the state health department said.

The state's Covid-19 death toll rose to 3,560 after ten more patients succumbed to the virus, it said.

At the same time, 1,456 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered cases to 1,30,897.

Gujarat's recovery rate thus improved to 87.02 per cent,the department said in its release.

As many as 51,288 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 789.05 tests per day per million population, taking the total number of samplestested so far to 49,61,455.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,50,415, New cases 1,221, Death toll 3,560, Discharged 1,30,897, Active cases 15,958, and people tested so far 49,61,455.