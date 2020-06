Gujarat on Tuesday reported 620 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall count to 32,446 in the state, Health department said.

With 20 more people succumbing to the infection, the toll has risen to 1,848, it said.

A total of 422 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 23,670.

Gujarat now has 6,928 active cases while 71 patients are on ventilator in a critical condition, the department said.

3,73,663 samples have been tested so far in the state.