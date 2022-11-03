Gujarat's Gir to have polling station for a single voter

The Election Commission on Thursday said that the body will set up a polling station for a single voter in Gir Forest in Gujarat.

"This is the strength of the election body," said CEC Rajiv Kumar.

The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases this year.

The first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held on December 1 and the second phase on December 5.

The counting of votes will be held December 8.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year.