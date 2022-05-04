Hanuman Chalisa Row: Relief for Ranas as court orders release on bail

A Sessions Court on Wednesday granted bail to Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband and three-time Badnera MLA Ravi Rana in a sedition case.

The Mumbai police had arrested the couple on April 23 following their statement that they would recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's private residence, 'Matoshree' in Bandra.

Their announcement triggered angry protests by Shiv Sena workers who gathered outside the couple’s residence.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Court had on April 24 sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

They had challenged the arrest in the Mumbai Sessions Court, which granted them bail on Wednesday.

While Navneet Kaur Rana was lodged in the women's jail in Byculla, Ravi Rana was sent to the prison in Taloja.